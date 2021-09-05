2 things we’ve clearly learnt about Lee Bowyer at Birmingham City so far this season

Birmingham City have enjoyed a positive start to the season, with Lee Bowyer’s side only suffering one defeat from their opening five games.

Whilst there are still improvements that can be made, Blues fans will be optimistic about what the rest of the campaign can hold for their side.

For Bowyer, a top six challenge will be the aim and that shows just how far the team have come under his guidance. The former player was drafted in when Blues were battling relegation last season but a fantastic run ensured safety was secured with games to play.

That strong form continued in August and here we look at TWO things we’ve learnt about the boss after the opening month…

The players enjoy playing for him

The Birmingham squad isn’t the most talented in the Championship in terms of natural ability, but few can doubt their spirit and togetherness.

And, that ultimately is down to Bowyer. Under Aitor Karanka this seemed to be lacking but the current boss has quickly got everyone pulling in the same direction.

That’s crucial if Blues are going to have a successful season, and it’s why they’re able to grind out results even when they aren’t playing well.

He is respected off the pitch

Of course, the former player is loved by the fans but Bowyer also has an influence on the decision makers at St. Andrew’s – at last.

We all know Birmingham’s hierarchy have made some ridiculous decisions since taking over but now Bowyer appears to be calling the shots. He has been backed with new signings that he wanted and is building a team in the way he wants. It’s a welcome change of approach and the manager is leading the club in many ways.