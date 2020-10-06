2 things we’ve clearly learnt about Huddersfield Town in the transfer window so far

Huddersfield Town saw the European transfer window close on them last night, with Carlos Corberan now only able to strengthen his squad in the domestic market.

It’s been a steady start to life as Town boss for Corberan. He’s picked up four points from the last two fixtures, with points now starting to back-up positive performances.

The focus of the last few months has been the transfer window, which hasn’t been easy for Town at all.

Karlan Grant has been a man in-demand and hasn’t played for Town, whilst finances are tight and dealing over a short summer break hasn’t been easy in the slightest.

Here, we take a look at TWO things we feel like we’ve learnt about Town over the transfer window…

Tough negotiators

This is reference to the interest in Karlan Grant, with West Brom known to be hot on the heels of the man that scored 19 Championship goals last season.

As per The Athletic, he’s valued somewhere between £16-18m. That figure hasn’t been budged and Town are not allowing a Premier League side the chance to bully them in the window.

Grant might fancy the move and Corberan seems resigned to losing the striker, but it won’t be given the green-light until Huddersfield are getting the best deal for themselves.

A loan-to-buy option is being touted, but unless that’s absolutely the right deal for Huddersfield, they won’t budge.

They still hold saleable assets beyond Grant

Terrance Kongolo is a man attracting interest still in the domestic transfer window.

Sheffield United seem to have identified him as a player that could replace the injured Jack O’Connell. Like Grant, he’s not in the picture with Town and is recovering from injury, yet the club could receive a handsome fee for his service.

Juninho Bacuna also attracted late interest from Rangers (according to Alan Nixon). The 23-year-old’s progress and reliable form for Huddersfield hasn’t gone unnoticed.

He could be another player that’s worth his weight in millions kicking around in this squad.