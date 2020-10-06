2 things we’ve clearly learnt about Bristol City in the transfer window so far

Bristol City will be very pleased with things heading into the international break.

The Robins sit top of the Championship with four wins from four, having managed to bring in all of their summer signings before the start of the league season.

They kicked things off with the permanent signing of Wigan midfielder Joe Williams, before they secured loan deals for Fulham defensive duo Alfie Mawson and Steven Sessegnon, and added experienced free agents Chris Martin and Chris Brunt.

The major departure thus far has been that of Niclas Eliasson as last season’s assist king moved to French side Nimes, an understandable move as he had entered the final year of his contract.

Sammie Szmodics and Hakeeb Adelakun have also left the club to join League One sides but with the deadline for international deals having now passed, it appears striker Famara Diedhiou is staying put.

There is still 10 days until the domestic window closes, meaning we could yet see more business, but we’ve outlined the two things we’ve clearly learnt about the Robins from the transfer window so far…

They’re commited to youth

It was a long running frustration for parts of the Aston Gate faithful under previous boss Lee Johnson, particularly over the last few seasons, that City’s young players hadn’t been fully trusted. What this window has shown us, however, is that under Holden they’re commited to youth.

Despite injuries to Nathan Baker and Tomas Kalas, the Robins have resisted the temptation to sign more centre-backs beyond Alfie Mawson – with trust put in young duo Taylor Moore and Zak Vyner to play alongside him.

That has paid dividends, as has the faith put in 21-year-old midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson. Plymouth Argyle were reportedly keen on re-signing him on loan but City refused to let him go and he has become a key man in central midfield.

The Robins have also held onto striker Antoine Semenyo and goalkeeper Max O’Leary, two more academy graduates, and the duo have been given opportunities under Holden.

One thing appears clear under the new City head coach, young players are going to get plenty of chances too impress.

They’ve learnt their lessons from last summer

The Robins have been proactive and efficient in the transfer window this summer, landing all five signings before their first Championship fixture.

With that in mind, it seems that they’ve learnt some lessons from the 2019/20 summer window.

Late business was no help to Johnson last season with key men such as Adam Webster and Marlon Pack leaving and a string of new signings arriving just before the window closed.

Obviously, players could yet leave the club before the domestic window closes but they’ve made sure that the business they can control was done early, meaning it hasn’t interfered with things on the pitch.

Given where they sit at the moment, that seems to be have been a very smart move.