2 things we’ve clearly learnt about Birmingham City in the transfer window so far

Birmingham City have enjoyed a very busy window so far as Aitor Karanka looks to build a squad that is capable of challenging for a top six finish.

The Spaniard was appointed as Pep Clotet’s successor earlier this summer and he was wasted no time in making his own mark on the squad.

George Friend, Adam Clayton and Mikel San Jose were just three of the new recruits that the former Middlesbrough chief brought in, whilst Scott Hogan has signed permanently after a productive loan spell and Neil Etheridge is the new number one.

Despite the major changes that have taken place at St. Andrew’s in the past few months, they were still active on the international deadline day, with Australian Riley McGree becoming the 10th new first-team arrival late on Monday.

Many fans will feel such drastic action was required and here we look at TWO things we’ve clearly learnt about Blues following the busy transfer window so far…

Aitor Karanka has certainly been backed

Blues’ record in the market in recent years hasn’t been great and there have sometimes been questions about who is making the signings.

However, Karanka can’t complain on that front. He has been allowed to bring in plenty of Championship experience and he knows a few of the players having worked with them at Boro, where he won promotion.

Financially, there have been bigger spenders but that was always going to be the case given Blues’ issues over the years but the club deserve credit for trusting the manager and allowing him to get the players he wanted.

A striker is needed

Even though we are only four games into the season, you can already see it’s going to be a struggle for Blues to score goals.

They have managed just three in the early stages of this campaign and whilst Karanka is a manager who likes to play on the counter, it’s clear there is a lack of quality and depth up top.

Lukas Jutkiewicz and Scott Hogan are both good players at this level but you need more than that. A different type of striker is required to give Karanka an additional option and there is ten days to find one.