2 things we’re going to see change at Bristol City ahead of next season

With talks understood to have taken place involving Nigel Pearson and the Lansdowns yesterday, we could well know soon whether the experienced coach will be staying on at Bristol City.

Despite the poor recent form, there is a feeling that Pearson is the right man for the job at Ashton Gate – with a rebuilding project needed and many senior players out of contract.

It certainly looks set to be a busy summer – whoever is in charge – with departures pending and reinforcements needed, particularly if the Robins want to have any chance of battling for that revered top six place again.

With that in mind, we’ve outlined two things we’re going to see change at Bristol City ahead of next season…

A significant part of the playing squad

It seems likely there will be major changes to the playing squad this summer as on top of departing loanees like Alfie Mawson and Steven Sessegnon, 13 senior players are out of contract at the end of the season.

The club hold an option in the contract of Andreas Weimann, while they remain confident that Liam Walsh will sign a new deal and a recent social media post from Jamie Paterson suggested he could be back next term as well.

But it still looks as though the playing squad and the dressing room dynamic could be significantly different next term with integral senior players such as Famara Diedhiou, Jack Hunt, and Tommy Rowe potentially leaving.

We’re yet to find out whether City will look to keep hold of experienced free agent signings Danny Simpson, Henri Lansbury, and Adrian Mariappa either, while Nathan Baker’s recent injury record means it feels unlikely that the Robins will offer him new terms.

Reinforcements are going to be needed, even though money looks set to be tight, so it seems there is going to be a fair bit of personnel change ahead of 2021/22 campaign.

Bristol City quiz: Does Ashton Gate have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Portman Road Higher Lower

The club hierarchy

It won’t just be on the pitch that the Robins look different either, changes are set to be made to the club hierarchy as well.

Robins CEO Mark Ashton is leaving to take up the same role at Ipswich Town at the end of the season and may well be taking head of football operations Luke Werhun with him, if reports are to be believed.

There have also been suggestions that the South West club may look to install a director of football as well, which would mean the whole structure of the Bs3 outfit would need to shift.

Add to that the remaining uncertainty over Pearson’s future and we are set for a fair bit of change at the club beyond the playing staff this term.