2 things we’re going to see change at Blackburn Rovers ahead of next season

The summer transfer window will surely be a busy one for Blackburn Rovers.

With 11 players out of contract and five more only on loan until the end of this season, there are going to be plenty of individuals for the club to either secure new deals for, or replace, once the market reopens.

That of course, means there is likely to be plenty of alteration at Ewood Park between now and the start of the 2021/22 season.

Here, we take a look at two things we expect to see chance at Blackburn Rovers, before the next football season gets underway in August.

A new man leading the line

While Blackburn may admittedly not want to have to do so, it seems as though they may need to find a new centre forward before the start of the new campaign.

Adam Armstrong has been spectacular in that position this season, scoring 22 goals in all competitions to ensure Rovers have kept their heads above water in a challenging campaign for Tony Mowbray’s side.

However, with that attracting some significant attention from the Premier League, and Armstrong about to enter the final year of his contract at Ewood Park, it could be difficult for Rovers to keep him beyond this summer, and with their other attacking options nowhere near as prolific, that may force the Lancashire club into the market to find a replacement for the 24-year-old.

A revamped back four

Another place where we could see plenty of change for Blackburn this summer, is in defence.

At right-back, Ryan Nyambe and Joe Rankin-Costello are both out of contract, while Amari’i Bell finds himself in the position at left-back, where Barry Douglas is set to see his loan expire, with Harry Pickering set to come in from Crewe.

It remains to be seen how many of those out of contract players will be at Ewood Park next season, while at centre back, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Jarrad Branthwaite are set to see their loans from Manchester City and Everton respectively come to an end, meaning there could be plenty of new defensive options on their way to Blackburn this summer, to replace those who are on their way out.