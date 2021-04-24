2 things we’re going to see change at Barnsley ahead of next season

Barnsley have enjoyed an excellent season so far and the Tykes are looking well placed to go on and secure their place in the play-offs, which would not have been expected at the start of the campaign.

The Tykes will feel like they are in with a brilliant chance of securing a shock promotion to the Premier League and they will certainly head into the play-offs with the least amount of pressure on their shoulders. Barnsley will be hoping they can finish the campaign as strongly as possible so they can wrap up their top-six place and also take momentum into the play-offs.

Whatever league they happen to be playing in next term, the Tykes will be facing a hugely important summer where they will need to improve the squad and try and keep hold of key players.

With that in mind, we take a look at TWO things that are set to change at Oakwell in the summer…

Barnsley’s growing ambition

One thing that should change at Barnsley this summer, regardless of whether they are promoted to the top-flight or not, is their ambition to progress as a football club on and off the field. Given their success this term, it is easy to forget that this is only their second campaign back in the Championship and that they nearly went down to League One last term.

There is real momentum at Barnsley now that they need to try and capitalise on, and their performances will have raised their profile when it comes to attracting players to the club. Therefore, this summer they should be able to spend more money in the transfer window and target some more ambitious signings that fit in with the club’s model of recruiting young and promising players.

Daryl Dike remains a target for the Tykes and it has already been suggested by Dane Murphy that they could afford his release clause fee whatever league they are playing in. Given the forward has attracted the interests of the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Everton and Leeds United it would be a major statement of intent if they were to re-sign him.

The Tykes’ ability to hang onto key players and club figures

Another thing that could be set to change at Oakwell this summer is their ability to hold onto key players and also Valerien Ismael. The Tykes have already seen Gerhard Struber leave the club during this season to move to the MLS. It shows just how far they have come this term that you now could not imagine Ismael leaving for such a position now.

Ismael has already been linked with a potential move to Crystal Palace. However, if the Tykes were to earn promotion to the Premier League, then they should be able to keep hold of him and even if not, he might be wanting to stay and try and have another go at promotion next term.

Alex Mowatt is out of contract at the moment and also Callum Styles is being linked with a move away, but Barnsley should be well placed to keep hold of them if they earn promotion. Even if they stay in the Championship, they are heading in an upward direction and look like an attractive club to stay a part of.