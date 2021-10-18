2 things Wayne Rooney needs to weigh up ahead of Derby County’s clash with Luton Town

Derby County will be looking to extend their current unbeaten run in the Championship to four games when they face Luton Town at Pride Park tomorrow.

The Rams were forced to settle for a point in their showdown with Preston North End on Saturday as they were unable to break down their opponents despite having 62% of the ball during this fixture.

Currently bottom of the Championship standings, the Rams could move to within three points of safety if they beat Luton tomorrow.

However, when you consider that the Hatters will be brimming with confidence heading into this fixture after beating Millwall last weekend, Derby know that they will need to be at their very best if they are to secure a positive result in this particular clash.

Here, we take a look at TWO things that Rams manager Wayne Rooney will need to weigh up ahead of the club’s showdown with Luton…

Should Colin Kazim-Richards lead the line against Luton?

Colin Kazim-Richards made his return to action as a substitute in Saturday’s meeting with Preston after recovering from an issue with his Achilles.

Having emerged unscathed from this particular clash, it will be intriguing to see whether the forward is given the opportunity to lead the line in tomorrow’s fixture.

During the previous campaign, Kazim-Richards managed to illustrate some real signs of promise for Derby as he scored eight goals and provided two assists for the club.

When you consider that Sam Baldock has failed to find the back of the net in his last seven appearances for the club, it may be time for Rooney to drop the forward.

By delivering the goods on a consistent basis in the coming months, Kazim-Richards could play a key role for the Rams in their bid to avoid relegation.

Will Kamil Jozwiak be handed the opportunity to impress?

Whilst it is safe to say that Kamil Jozwiak has struggled to adapt to life in the Championship since securing a move to Derby last year, he will be determined to prove his worth to Rooney this season.

Having recently featured for Poland in their clash with Albania, the 23-year-old could potentially make a difference for the Rams by being used as a substitute during the club’s meeting with Luton.

Whereas it is unlikely that Jozwiak will displace Jason Knight in Derby’s starting eleven, he could use his trickery to his advantage in the closing stage of tomorrow’s fixture.

By producing an eye-catching performance against Luton, Jozwiak may be able to force his way into the club’s side for their upcoming clash with Coventry City.