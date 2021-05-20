2 things Wayne Rooney needs to fix at Derby County before next season kicks off

Derby County breathed a collective sigh of relief when the final game of the season came to an end.

After a disastrous campaign the Rams were able to secure their Championship status by the skin of their teeth after a pulsating 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the season.

While the deep-rooted problems at Pride Park are far from being sorted, the focus for Wayne Rooney will be on ensuring that his team are ready for the season ahead.

There are several issues with Derby’s on-field performances that will need to be addressed, so what are the key issues to fix? We take a look.

Signing a proven goalscorer

While there were plenty of problems for Wayne Rooney’s side last term, the main one was finding the back of the net.

Derby County had the lowest goals scored tally in the Championship with just 36 to their name, suggesting that this was a crucial part of their torrid campaign.

If the Rams are to kick on next term they’ll need to bring in a striker who can get 15+ goals over the course of the campaign, and probably one or two creative players to carve out more clear-cut opportunities as well.

Retaining club’s talented youngsters

Derby County’s squad needs a lot of work, but one positive is the amount of young talent in their ranks.

Players such as Lee Buchanan, Louie Sibley, Jason Knight and Max Bird have the potential to become key players for the Rams over the next few years, but surely there will be interest in their services this summer.

Derby must resist the urge to sell these players if they’re to grow and improve in the coming years.