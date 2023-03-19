Burnley suffered a 6-0 defeat against Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-final last night, as Vincent Kompany's side crashed out of the competition at the hands of Erling Haaland.

Haaland struck a hat-trick either side of half-time, with a Julian Alvarez brace and a Cole Palmer goal securing City's emphatic pathway into the FA Cup semi-finals.

For Kompany and Burnley it sends them into the March international break on a fairly sour note.

However, the Clarets are in an excellent position in the Championship's promotion race. They are three games away from promotion and it'll take an almighty collapse for them not to win the title as well.

It promises to be an April to remember at Turf Moor and an enjoyable end to the season is on the horizon.

Yet, this international break offers plenty for Kompany to dwell on.

A long way to go

It's worth remembering the calibre of opposition Burnley were up against last night. City have beaten better sides than them 6-0 over the years, with Pep Guardiola's side one of the best we've seen.

However, they ripped through Burnley with ease during yesterday's second-half in a fashion similar to Kompany's side in the Championship.

Burnley are going to win promotion and will compete in the Premier League. However, there's still so much work to be done when it comes to Kompany's side competiting at that level.

Not every side is as good as City, but the standard of teams across the Premier League is strong at the moment. Burnley are going to have to be better in nearly every department when they win promotion.

A meticulous coach like Kompany will know that.

Where to strengthen in the summer

Such is Burnley's luxurious position in the race for promotion, Kompany can use the final third of the season to pre-plan for life in the Premier League - when the inevitable celebrations allow, of course.

The main thing for Burnley heading into the summer will be recruitment. They have ticked nearly every box in Kompany's first two windows, yet last night against City showed key flaws at both ends of the pitch.

A better quality of defender and goalkeeper is going to be needed in the Premier League and someone at the sharp end of the pitch, a real focal point, wouldn't go amiss either, given how Burnley have to lean on their wide players for goals.

March's international break gives Kompany the perfect opportunity to sit down with the powers that be and get a head start on the upcoming window.