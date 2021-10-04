2 things Valerien Ismael should look to work on at West Brom during the international break

The international break has perhaps come at the right time for West Bromwich Albion after falling to their first defeat of the season.

The Baggies’ impressive unbeaten run finally came to an end on Friday night, with Nick Powell’s lob securing a win for Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.

There is no reason to panic, though, as on the whole, Valerien Ismael’s side have been hugely impressive since the season started.

The Baggies have yielded 22 points from their first 11 games, and still look a good bet to finish in the automatic promotion places come the end of the season.

They aren’t the finished article just yet, though, and here, we take a look at two things Ismael should look to work on during the international break…

Putting teams to bed

Albion have won six times this season, but have only won by more than a one-goal margin on two of those occasions.

When Albion have clicked, they have put Sheffield United and Cardiff both to bed, beating them 4-0.

But the general feeling is that, when Albion do win, it isn’t convincing, and they need to be a lot more cynical in front of goal.

Perhaps focusing on attacking routines and scoring goals in training during these two weeks will help improve things going forward.

Finding the right attacking formula

Perhaps something which will help the previous factor is finding the right formula going forward.

Albion have a plethora of talent in the final third in the likes of Grady Diangana, Matt Phillips, Karlan Grant, Callum Robinson and Jordan Hugill.

It is about finding the right players to play in the setup. Hugill came in against Stoke to provide a focal point, but he struggled to impress.

Robinson and Grant can play up there, but they operate the best in a fluid front three.

He needs to decide which players work best in his system.