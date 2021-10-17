2 things Valerien Ismael needs to weigh up following West Brom’s 1-0 win against Birmingham City

Karlan Grant’s 73rd-minute strike proved to be the difference in Friday night’s clash between West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City.

The 24-year-old cut in from the left before unleashing a strike past Matija Sarkic in the Birmingham goal.

It was a game where the Baggies ultimately earned all three points, but it was not the best home performance they have put in all season.

Here, we take a look at two things that Valerien Ismael will be weighing up following Friday night’s 1-0 win against the Blues…

Can Jayson Molumby break into the side?

Given how Alex Mowatt and Jake Livermore have started the season, Jayson Molumby has struggled for first-team minutes since his loan move from Brighton in the summer.

The 22-year-old came on for Mowatt in the 62nd minute and he gave a great account of himself.

His technical ability and what he looks to do when in possession are two of his more prominent traits, but he is also tenacious and intelligent without the ball, which would have also impressed West Brom fans.

Whether Ismael can find a way to involve the aforementioned duo and Molumby remains to be seen because all three of them add value to the side.

Forward options

It was another game where the front three was changed, and whilst this keeps competition levels high, a settled forward line is what Ismael will need as the season progresses.

Grant is proving to be a difficult force to stop at present, whilst Callum Robinson was excellent for the Republic of Ireland during the international break.

Grady Diangana offers trickery and even further pace to the frontline and Matt Phillips offers power, experience, and the ability to score goals.

Jordan Hugill is also another option for the Baggies now and adds an extra dimension up top.

Ismael will be continuing to assess which three will best help him unlock the Championship and fire his side to the Premier League.