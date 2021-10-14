2 things Valerien Ismael needs to weigh up ahead of West Brom’s clash with Birmingham City

West Brom will look to move back to the top of the Championship for one night at least by beating Birmingham City tomorrow.

Valerien Ismael has done a fine job since taking over in the summer, with the players quickly adapting to the demands he puts on them in their new style of play.

However, they were poor against Stoke City last time out, when they were deservedly beaten 1-0, and the boss will be demanding an improvement when Blues visit The Hawthorns on Friday night.

Given their positive start on the whole, Ismael isn’t going to make major changes following one defeat, but here we look at TWO things that he will be weighing up…

Whether to start Matt Clarke

In truth, it would be a big shock Clarke wasn’t in the team because he is a top player at this level, whilst it will also allow Conor Townsend to return to his preferred wing-back position.

But, after a hamstring injury, Ismael may want to be cautious with the defender ahead of a very busy period, whilst the boss has praised Adam Reach for how he has done since coming into the XI.

Who to play up top

The biggest dilemma is undoubtedly going to centre on who starts in the front three, with Ismael spoilt for choice.

Callum Robinson’s form for Ireland means he will surely he is in from the off, but the fact he played 70 minutes on Tuesday could work against him. Elsewhere, Grady Diangana could be recalled, meaning Matt Phillips and Karlan Grant may take the role as impact subs against Blues.