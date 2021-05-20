2 things Tony Mowbray needs to fix at Blackburn Rovers before next season kicks off

This summer looks set to be a fascinating one for Blackburn Rovers.

Tony Mowbray’s side fell well short of their aims for a Championship play-off place this season, and the pressure will be on them to overcome that this time around.

That is something that will be done in the wake of some significant changes to the squad in the coming months, with ten players having already left the club following the expiry of their contract or loan at the end of this season.

Now, Mowbray will be hoping that those changes could help to remedy some of those issues that rather hampered Blackburn at times in the season just gone.

So here, we’ve taken a look at two things that Mowbray is going to have to fix at Ewood Park ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, to ensure Rovers can challenge for a top-six spot next season.

An over-reliance on Adam Armstrong

Having scored 29 goals in all competitions for Rovers this season, it is probably no surprise that speculation linking Adam Armstrong with a move to the Premier League has been growing recently.

That however, will cause a big problem for Rovers in their current position if the 24-year-old does leave, given their next top scorer, Sam Gallagher, netted just eight league goals across the course of the campaign.

Indeed, without Armstrong’s goals this season, Blackburn would have been 16 points worse off this season, which would have seen them relegated, meaning they simply must find a way to keep the goals flowing from elsewhere, regardless of whether or not the striker is at Ewood Park next season.

The ability to come from behind

Another issue that Blackburn and Mowbray are simply going to have to address this summer, is their ability to recover from going a goal behind.

In 27 league games last season, Rovers conceded the first goal, and from those matches, Blackburn took just three wins and five draws, a total of 14 points from a possible 81 in those outings.

As a result, that is another thing that Mowbray is going to have to find a way to change if his side are to challenge, and you feel that reducing the number of games they find themselves behind in, could be a decent place for him to start with that.