2 things Steve Cooper should look to work on at Nottingham Forest during the international break

Steve Cooper will be hugely satisfied by his start to life in charge of Nottingham Forest, with another international break now upon us.

Cooper has yielded seven points from a possible nine so far, drawing 1-1 with Millwall before picking up away wins over Barnsley and Birmingham.

Their 3-0 win at St. Andrew’s on Saturday marked the first time Forest have scored three or more goals in successive away games since February 2015.

All of a sudden, there is a really positive feel amongst Forest fans, who are all enjoying watching their team attack so freely and scoring goals for fun.

Quiz: 23 questions about some of Nottingham Forest’s best ever academy graduates – Can you score full marks?

1 of 23 What year was Ben Brereton Diaz born? 1996 1997 1998 1999

Forest now have two weeks to wait until their next game, which comes against Neil Critchley’s Blackpool at the City Ground.

For Cooper, it is two weeks for the Welshman to work on the training ground with his players, but what can they improve on?

Here, we take a look at two things…

Defending set-pieces

This is something which Cooper touched on after the win at Birmingham, insisting that Forest must be better defending set-pieces.

Particularly against a team like Birmingham, who like to use their aerial threat to full effect and bombard the box at every opportunity, Forest need to be better.

They had to ride their luck at times, with Lukas Jutkiewicz glancing a header off the post in the first half, and Brice Samba having to produce a superb save to deny Marc Roberts at point-blank range in the second half.

If they can keep on keeping clean sheets and showing the same level of quality down the other end, they should rise up the league table with ease.

Perfecting Cooper’s system

At the moment, the early signs are positive. The players have seemingly took to Cooper’s 3-4-3 system like a duck to water.

Two of the three centre-backs, Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna, look comfortable stepping in and playing out from the back, and they will only get better with experience.

The fluid front three is also working well, as demonstrated by scoring six goals in two games and nine in their last four.

Cooper, as a coach, will still see things that need to be worked on, in terms of transitional work and work off the ball perhaps.

The international break has come at a good time in that respect.