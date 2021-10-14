2 things Steve Cooper needs to weigh up ahead of Nottingham Forest’s clash with Blackpool

Nottingham Forest will be keen to pick up from where they left off before the international break this weekend.

The Reds host Blackpool at the City Ground, looking to pick up their third successive win under the tutelage of Steve Cooper.

It has been a fine start to life in charge of the Reds for Cooper, who has yielded seven points from his first three games at the helm.

In the last two games, Forest have recorded away wins over Barnsley and Birmingham, scoring three goals in either game.

Now, the challenge is to replicate those performances at home, when the Tangerines travel to the East Midlands this weekend.

Here, we take a look at two things Cooper needs to weigh up ahead of the Reds’ clash with Neil Critchley’s side on Saturday.

Roles reversed?

As alluded to before, Forest have produced two excellent performances on the road in their last two games, beating Barnsley 3-1 and Birmingham 3-0.

In those games, Forest were able to hit their opponents on the counter attack, with the home team expected to come out and attack.

But this weekend, with Blackpool travelling to the City Ground, the onus is on Forest to attack and take their game to the visitors.

Blackpool could be forgiven, perhaps, for coming to the City Ground, sitting deep and wanting to hit the Reds on the counter.

How do Forest deal with the roles being reversed, and how do they go about breaking down an organised, deep Blackpool unit?

Garner or Colback?

Garner has been unable to replicate the levels of performance he produced in the second half of last season whilst on loan.

In fact, the Manchester United loanee was benched last time out, with Jack Colback coming in and producing a fine performance.

The question is, does Garner miss out again this weekend, or has the two week layoff due to the international break done him good?

If Forest can get Garner back to his best, then he is an incredible asset to have in the middle of the park, but similarly, Colback hasn’t put a foot wrong yet.