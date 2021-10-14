2 things Slavisa Jokanovic needs to weigh up ahead of Sheffield United’s clash with Stoke City

Sheffield United resume the Championship season on Saturday with a home game against Stoke City.

The Blades, who made a poor start to the new season, turned a corner during the first international break by picking up 10 points from six games in September and early October.

However, they did go into this second international break after two losses, and whilst that will not cause panic, they will be hoping to get back to winning ways as quickly as possible.

The Blades face tough opponents in Stoke, who are the current occupiers of fourth place in the Championship table.

However, The Potters have not been as impressive away from home this term, picking up just five of their 21 points on their travels.

Here, we take a look at two things that Slavisa Jokanovic will need to weigh up ahead of Sheffield United’s clash with Stoke at the weekend.

Right-back situation

George Baldock has firmly established himself as the starting right-back, or right wing-back at Bramall Lane in recent years.

However, he will be in a race against time to be fit for this visit of Stoke. Jokanovic will be cautious of throwing him into the fray too early, but if he is fit, then it is expected that he will start.

If he is not deemed fit, The Blades will have a couple of options for the vacant right-back role. Jayden Bogle proves to be an out-and-out replacement, however, Chris Basham is also a competent option.

Despite not being a right-back by nature, Basham possesses the experience, as well as the defensive know-how to operate in a full-back position.

Bogle, who is still just 21-years-old, has displayed in the past to be a talented individual, who poses a real attacking threat from a deeper position.

Enda Stevens

A similar dilemma is seen on the opposite side too.

Jokanovic has previously said that Enda Stevens and Rhys Norrington-Davies will push each other all season, with both offering a different sort of service.

Stevens has proven to be a reliable option in recent years, and whilst he has the ability to go forward and support the play, he perhaps does not have the athleticism and pace that the 22-year-old possesses.

Stevens probably edges it when it comes to defensive competence, but both are options that can shine in this division.

Norrington-Davies will be hopeful of regaining a place in the starting line up against the side he spent the second half of last season with.