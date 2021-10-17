2 things Scott Parker needs to weigh up following AFC Bournemouth’s 2-0 win at Bristol City

AFC Bournemouth’s excellent start to the Championship season continued as they managed to secure another impressive result beating Bristol City 2-0 at Ashton Gate.

Scott Parker’s side went into the game aiming to climb back up to the top of the table after West Bromwich Albion had overtaken them on goal difference following their 1-0 win against Birmingham City on Friday night.

The Cherries were able to do that against a Bristol City side, who have left their best form so far this season for their away matches.

They took advantage of that with another dominant performance where they were able to make the most of their better quality to take all three points in a reasonably comfortable win.

The victory means that Bournemouth have now won six of their last seven Championship games. They are starting to look unstoppable at the moment with them remaining unbeaten in their opening 12 fixtures.

There would still have been some important lessons that Bournemouth can take from their latest victory against City and they will look to put them into their preparations for their upcoming matches.

With that in mind, we take a look at TWO things Parker needs to weigh up following the Cherries’ latest win against Bristol City…

Whether Jamal Lowe can establish himself as a regular starter

One thing that Parker will have to consider following Bournemouth’s 2-0 win at Bristol City is whether Lowe has done enough to continue to now be a regular starter for the Cherries over the next few weeks.

The attacker has been an important member of the squad since he arrived from Swansea City at the end of the summer transfer window, but he has yet to fully establish himself in Bournemouth’s strongest possible line-up.

However, against City, Parker handed Lowe the chance to come into the side and show what he could do from the start.

The 27-year-old was able to demonstrate the quality that he can bring to the side with him grabbing his first league goal for the Cherries in the 21st minute after he turned home Jack Stacey’s dangerous delivery.

Lowe was also able to make one interception and one tackle, as well as making two key passes and completing one successful dribble during the 64 minutes he was on the field.

The 27-year-old showed last season with Swansea that he can add vital extra goals to the side if entrusted to start week in week out.

Lowe showed his ability to arrive in the box and be a threat in the final third for the Cherries and that could be invaluable for them moving forwards.

How to get more consistency out of Jack Stacey after his strong performance

Another thing that Bournemouth will have to consider following this win at City will be how he can get Stacey performing as well as he did going forwards at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

Stacey has had to wait his chance to try and come into the starting line-up this season on a regular basis, with him only managing to make four appearances in the Championship so far this term.

However, in Adam Smith’s absence against City, Stacey was able to provide a real attacking threat down the right-hand side.

He managed to supply an excellent delivery for Lowe to tap home the vital opening goal of the game.

The defender was also able to deliver three key passes into the final third, as well as putting four crosses into the penalty area.

While the 25-year-old was also able to make two clearances and two interceptions as he did his defensive duties well for Bournemouth throughout the 90 minutes.

If Parker can continue to get this sort of quality out of Stacey then the Cherries will have an even greater attacking threat for opposing defences to be concerned about.