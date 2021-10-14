2 things Russell Martin needs to weigh up ahead of Swansea City’s clash with Cardiff City

Swansea City will be determined to get back to winning ways in the Championship when they face arch-rivals Cardiff City this weekend.

After missing out on promotion via the play-offs last season, the Jacks have yet to fully adapt to life under the guidance of their new manager Russell Martin.

Currently 19th in the Championship, Swansea could potentially leapfrog the likes of Preston North End and Nottingham Forest in the standings if they beat the Bluebirds on Sunday.

Having witnessed his side fail to win four of their last five league games, it will be intriguing to see whether Martin decides to make some alterations to his starting eleven for their showdown with Cardiff.

Here, we take a look at TWO things Martin will need to weigh up ahead of the Jacks’ clash with Mick McCarthy’s side at the Swansea.com Stadium…

Who will provide the firepower for Swansea?

Swansea’s lack of progress in the Championship this season is partly down to their failure to score on a regular basis at this level.

In the 11 games that they have played in the second-tier, the Jacks have only managed to find the back of the net on nine occasions.

In order to have the best chance of beating Cardiff this weekend, Martin will need his attacking players to step up to the mark.

Whilst Joel Piroe has failed to find the back of the net in his last two appearances for the club, he has demonstrated some real signs of promise this season.

Having already scored six goals for Swansea in all competitions, the 22-year-old could potentially provide the firepower that his side will need to overcome their rivals.

Will Olivier Ntcham be available for the fixture?

Following a brief loan stint at Marseille earlier this year, Olivier Ntcham joined Swansea on a free transfer last month.

Since making this particular switch, the midfielder has managed to show glimpses of his talent in the Championship for his new side.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.83 in the second-tier, Ntcham will be determined to become a key player for his new side in the coming months by featuring regularly at Championship level.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Frenchman will be fit enough to feature against Cardiff as he missed the club’s draw with Derby County due to injury.

If Ntcham is unavailable on Sunday, Martin may need to turn to the likes of Jamie Paterson and Korey Smith for inspiration as the Jacks look to kick-start their season with a victory over their Welsh opponents.