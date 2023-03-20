Bristol City have had an up and down season this year in the Championship but ultimately they look set for a mid-table finish.

The Robins have been unable to display the consistency you need to try and challenge for the play-offs but, at the same time, they seem to have done enough to avoid getting involved in the relegation fight.

There's just a handful of games left before the season comes to an end, then, and here we're looking at what Nigel Pearson might be thinking about now that the international break is here...

How to finish with a flourish

Bristol City are one of the few sides with realistically little to play for now in the Championship.

They are not going to be going up and they are surely not going to be dragged into the relegation scrap now so it's all about trying to finish this season strongly and set themselves up for next year.

Sides can sometimes fizzle out at the end of the campaign when there's nothing left to fight for so Pearson will be looking at ways to keep his players motivated and pushing right to the conclusion of the season.

Summer business

On the flipside, one positive of pretty much knowing where you're going to be playing your football next season is that you can plan early, and the Robins can do exactly that for the summer transfer window.

They are surely expecting to field interest in some of their players like Alex Scott, of course, and so preparing for what may happen there will be part of their thinking.

They also need to be looking at ways they can improve the squad to try and make a go of a play-off challenge next season, and so Pearson has plenty to mull over this international break.