2 things Nigel Adkins needs to weigh up ahead of Charlton Athletic’s clash with Lincoln City

Nigel Adkins had a lot of things to consider going into the international break after Charlton Athletic picked up and much needed 2-1 victory at Fleetwood Town.

The former Southampton boss is under pressure in the hotseat at The Valley and will be desperate to build on their win at Highbury Stadium at Sincil Bank on Saturday. Lincoln City made the League One play-off final last season and are another side who are yet to really catch fire this season.

Michael Appleton’s men showed their quality when they hammered Cambridge United 5-1 away from home in September but just one win, two draws and two losses means the Imps struggled to capitalise on the display.

The pressure is on for both sides with the Addicks occupying 21st but the Imps just three points ahead in 17th. Conor Washington, Harry Arter and Chris Gunter have been away on international duty in the last fortnight so may not be available to start at the weekend.

Here, then, we take a look at two things Nigel Adkins needs to weigh up ahead of Charlton Athletic’s clash with Lincoln City…

Anthony Scully

In spite of the Imps’ slow start Anthony Scully has picked up where he left off last term. The 22-year-old has scored 11 and assisted three in 15 appearances so far this season. Incredible numbers in an underperforming side and such that will plant him firmly on plenty of transfer shortlists come January.

Charlton have conceded a lot of goals this season from failing to put out fires on the edge of their own box. Scully floating around the spaces between the backline and the midfield could be a nightmare for the Addicks if they are not well prepared.

Stockley or Davison

Josh Davison netted two in two against Portsmouth and Bolton Wanderers and came very close against the Cod Army. However, Stockley came in and stole the headlines with an emphatic finish to net the winner at Highbury. Stockley has much more Football League experience but the team have been playing much better since Davison’s introduction.

It will be interesting to see which option Adkins plumps for after what may have been an intense two weeks on the training ground.