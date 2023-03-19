The international break will provide Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy with an opportunity to breathe and carefully consider how to approach the concluding stages of this Championship season.

The Seasiders currently sit 23rd in the second-tier standings, four points adrift of Championship safety and will believe that they can escape the drop-zone.

Falling to a 4-1 defeat yesterday afternoon against Coventry City after an excellent 6-1 victory over QPR, it has been a manic few days for the Lancashire club.

There are eight games left to play during the 2022/23 second-tier season and Blackpool still have some massive games to come, including games against Wigan Athletic, Cardiff City and Birmingham City, who could still be dragged into the dogfight.

Whilst we wait and see how the rest of this campaign plays out for McCarthy and Co. here, we take a look at two things that the Blackpool boss will be dwelling over during the international break.

Keshi Anderson

Keshi Anderson possesses lots of ability and is a player that can unlock defences with his creativity and excellent technical ability, however, he has been missing for the vast majority of this campaign because of injury.

Appearing from the bench during the last two games, he is slowly building himself back to full fitness and will be eager to play an important role during what remains.

There is no denying that Lewis Fiorini and Charlie Patino are extremely exciting talents who should go on to enjoy successful careers, however, Anderson's experience could be opted for during the run-in.

McCarthy will be pondering over whether or not to give Anderson a chance from the start when the international break passes or he may opt to continue gradually bringing him back.

How to stop the best teams in the division

The Seasiders have managed a mere three points in 11 games against the division's top seven teams this season, although those three points have been accumulated against the top two.

With games against Luton Town, Millwall and Norwich City to come, Blackpool will need to enter survival mode and look to grind out points in these games, as well as take advantage against the teams battling to avoid relegation.

With the aforementioned trio all pushing for promotion, of course, there will be opportunities for Blackpool to frustrate.

The run-in will be tough but with McCarthy at the helm, there is certainly scope for the Lancashire club to get points in these three games.