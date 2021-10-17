2 things Mark Warburton needs to weigh up following QPR’s 4-1 defeat to Fulham

Queens Park Rangers suffered the ignominy of being humbled 4-1 away to their West London rivals Fulham yesterday, thus leaving the club’s manager, Mark Warburton, with a lot to think about.

The R’s quickly fell behind in the game after just 10 minutes, with Aleksander Mitrovic scoring what would be his first of a two goal brace on Saturday.

However it was the away side who struck the next goal of the game, with the in-form Lyndon Dykes equalising in the 55th minute.

Alas the joy of the away fans was short lived as Mitrovic hit his second of the afternoon before further goals from Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Antonee Robinson sealed the derby win for the Whites in style at Craven Cottage.

Warburton will now be looking to pick the bones out of the defeat as his side were resoundingly beaten in the end.

Have QPR had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 1) Have QPR had a higher or lower average attendance than Sheffield United? Higher Lower

Here, we take a look at TWO things that the R’s manager needs to weigh up after the 4-1 loss to Fulham…

Dykes to start v Blackburn Rovers?

Dykes came off the bench and made an almost immediate impact for his side, which begs the question as to why Warburton decided to start him on the bench.

The Scotland international is in some of the best form of his career right now and will surely be knocking on the manager’s door and demanding to know why he didn’t get to play from the off against Fulham.

With there being a chance to bounce back to winning ways against Blackburn on Tuesday, there is sure to be a high level of probability that the striker will be placed into the starting eleven for the evening kick off.

Dykes took his goal superbly and will be looking to build on it moving forwards.

Time to go back to two up top?

Warburton may well regret his decision to only start with one striker against Fulham, with the R’s lacking any real potency for much of the 90 minutes.

When they have deployed a front two, they have been far more effective in games, which could mean that they will switch back to their original system when they play Blackburn.

A front two not only helps to occupy opposition centre backs, but also provides Ilias Chair with more room to operate in as a result of their presence.

If the R’s want to get their shooting boots on again, they need to be creating more chances, and the inclusion of two strikers from the off should help them to achieve that aim.