2 things Mark Robins needs to weigh up following Coventry City’s 2-2 draw with Blackburn Rovers

Coventry City produced an excellent second-half performance on Saturday afternoon against Blackburn Rovers.

Trailing 2-0 at halftime, the Sky Blues fought back to claim a point with a 2-2 draw, courtesy of Tyler Walker’s strike, and an own goal from Blackburn ‘keeper Thomas Kaminski.

That result means that Coventry now sit fourth in the Championship table, two points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Consequentially, there will be plenty for Coventry manager Mark Robins to think about in the aftermath of that draw.

So here, we’ve taken a look at two things that the Sky Blues boss needs to consider in the wake of that draw at Ewood Park.

How does he improve the away form?

One issue that Coventry do still need to address coming away from their visit to Ewood Park is their away form.

Following Saturday’s match the Sky Blues, despite their strong start to the campaign, have still won just one of their six away league games so far this season.

Robins himself admitted after the game that it is something he would like to see his side improve on, and given they will need as many points as possible, you feel more wins on the road is something his side will need to claim more regularly if they are to maintain their place in the top six all season.

A striker selection headache

With Matty Godden beginning a two-match suspension, it was Tyler Walker that Robins elected to play alongside Viktor Gyokeres in attack on Saturday.

That was only Walker’s second league start of the season, and Robins’ selection decision certainly paid off, with the striker taking his chance brilliantly when firing home Todd Kane’s cross first time to give Coventry a route back into the game.

But with Walker having made that impact, Robins may soon face a big call on whether he brings Godden back into the side immediately when he is available again, particularly if Walker is able to impress again at Preston on Tuesday.