2 things Mark Robins needs to fix at Coventry City before next season kicks off

2020/21 saw Coventry City keep their place in the Championship and avoid relegation back down to League One at a canter.

The Sky Blues finished 16th in the Championship this season, yielding 14 wins from their 46 league outings, and the task will now be to build on that.

City ended the season strongly, too, winning four of their last six games and recording a 6-1 final day victory over Millwall at St. Andrew’s.

They will be back at the Ricoh Arena next season, and Mark Robins will be keen to give fans something to shout about in 2021/22.

Here, we take a look at two things Robins needs to fix at Coventry City before next season gets underway…

Replacing Ostigard

Ostigard has really thrived out on loan this season since joining Coventry from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer.

The Norwegian centre-half has made 39 appearances in the Championship this season, chipping in with three goals and two assists from defence.

Ostigard is a real talent, and after such a fine season, it remains to be seen whether City can lure him back on loan next season, or whether Brighton think he can make a step up.

Adding more goals

This can be the difference between Coventry being a relegation battle or pushing for mid-table next season.

Not many people would have expected City to blow teams away and score two or three goals every week, but goals have been a slight issue at times.

49 goals in 46 games gives them a platform to build on, but Tyler Walker and Matty Godden only have 14 goals between them.

Whether it’s training them extra hard in pre-season or bringing in a proven forward this summer, having a 10-goal striker could be key.