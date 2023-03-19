Blackburn Rovers had a rare break from Championship action this afternoon as they took on Sheffield United in the FA Cup - though it ended up a negative one as they lost to the Blades.

That means that after yesterday's round of fixtures, Rovers have a game in hand on most of the teams around them in the division.

Despite that, they still remain inside the top six, in fifth, and four points ahead of Norwich City in 7th.

Indeed, Jon Dahl Tomasson's side are in a great position in the division from which to attack their final nine matches when the league gets back underway next month for the run-in.

With that said, though, there are bound to be things on the mind of the Rovers boss during the international break, too.

Below, we've taken a look at two things the Dane could be dwelling on over the next couple of weeks.

Difficult fixtures

One thing that Tomasson could potentially be dwelling on is the tricky fixture run in that the club face in the second tier.

A quick glance at their remaining matches will not make for easy viewing for the Blackburn boss, with some top teams still to come, and others who have plenty to play for.

Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town are still to come, for example, with both sides somewhat in the relegation battle to different extents.

Meanwhile, Rovers also face the likes of Norwich, Coventry, Luton and Millwall, who are all very much in contention for a play-off spot.

If that wasn't enough, a Lancashire derby against league leaders Burnley is also thrown in there somewhere.

Tomasson is bound to be thinking about how to navigate such a tricky run in over the next couple of weeks.

Bradley Dack's future

Another thing that Jon Dahl Tomasson could potentially be dwelling on over the international break is the future of midfielder Bradley Dack.

At present, the 29-year-old's current deal at Ewood Park is due to expire this summer, with Blackburn, as well as the player himself, reported to have an option to extend the deal by a further 12 months.

Whilst I'm sure Tomasson and those in charge at the club would have wanted to make a final decision at the end of the season, a recent revelation may have complicated things.

Indeed, Sunderland and former Rovers boss Tony Mowbray want to sign Dack this summer, according to Football Insider.

As such, the matter has become more pressing and no doubt will be something for Jon Dahl Tomasson to think about over the next week or two.