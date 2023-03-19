Birmingham City managed to deliver the perfect response to their recent defeat to Watford in their showdown with Queens Park Rangers yesterday.

The Blues secured all three points at Loftus Road thanks to a strike from Tahith Chong in the first-half of this fixture.

Teed up by Juninho Bacuna, Chong slotted home from close-range to give the Blues the lead.

Lukas Jutkiewicz went close to doubling Birmingham's advantage as his header was tipped onto the bar by QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

Following the break, John Ruddy produced a good stop to deny Jimmy Dunne while Jutkiewicz had another effort saved by Dieng.

QPR were unable to find an equaliser during the closing stages of the match as Birmingham held on to secure an impressive victory on their travels.

As a result of this triumph, the Blues moved up to 16th in the Championship standings.

Birmingham are not set to make their return to action until April 1st due to the international break.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two things head coach John Eustace has to dwell on over this particular period.

Check them out below...

The EFL's ongoing investigation into Birmingham

A statement released by the EFL last month revealed that Birmingham had been charged for alleged breaches of the Owner and Director's Test rules.

A number of individuals linked with the club have also been charged as the EFL examine who is actually running the club.

Birmingham were the subject of a takeover bid earlier this season which collapsed in December.

With this case set to be referred to an independent disciplinary commission, Eustace will have to dwell on what the outcome of these charges will be over the international break.

As per The Guardian, Birmingham could face a suspended points deduction if found guilty of these aforementioned charges.

The futures of the club's out-of-contract players

As it stands, seven members of Birmingham's squad are on course to become free-agents this summer when their contracts expire.

Troy Deeney, George Friend, Kevin Long, Harlee Dean, Maxime Colin, Jordan Graham and Nico Gordon are all facing an uncertain future at St Andrew's.

Over the course of the international break, Eustace will need to start to make calls on what players to keep, and what players to move on following the conclusion of the current term.

With Birmingham seemingly set to retain their Championship status for another year, Eustace will be determined to assemble a squad which is capable of reaching new heights at this level ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.