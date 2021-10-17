2 things Gary Rowett needs to weigh up following Millwall’s 2-0 defeat to Luton Town

Boos rung around the Den at both halftime and the final whistle yesterday as Millwall saw their seven-game unbeaten run ended in a 2-0 defeat to Luton Town.

Harry Cornick’s brace was the difference in south London as the Hatters climbed above their hosts to sit 10th in the Championship.

It was a dismal afternoon for the Lions, who failed to continue the momentum built up from their two wins on the bounce ahead of the international break.

Gary Rowett’s side will feel even more frustrated given they were on top for long periods but when and where it mattered they were second best, with the Millwall boss admitting after the game that his side deserved to lose.

With that in mind, here are two things Rowett needs to weigh up following the 2-0 defeat to Luton yesterday…

Where the goals are going to come from

The match-winning displays from Cornick, who bagged a brace with two classy finishes, and Jordan Clark, who provided the assist for both goals, showed Rowett exactly what he is missing at the moment.

A lack of quality in the final third has been a problem in SE16 for some time now and yesterday it was a key factor in their defeat.

Jed Wallace, Benik Afobe, and Sheyi Ojo is an exciting combination on paper and they started up top together yesterday but things just aren’t clicking in forward areas at the moment.

Rowett has to be questioning where the goals are going to come from – bar the feet of Jed Wallace – and may be weighing up changing things up ahead of the game against Sheffield United on Tuesday.

Have Millwall had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 Have Millwall had a higher or lower attendance on average than Brentford this season? Higher Lower

What to do if Scott Malone’s absence continues

Malone’s absence has been a huge blow for Millwall in recent weeks because the left wing-back is arguably the south London club’s second-most influential attacking player.

Only Jed Wallace averages more key passes than Malone this term while the former Derby County man was the club’s second-highest scorer last term.

Murray Wallace filled it at left wing-back yesterday but just doesn’t offer the same impetus going forward and if Malone is not ready to return on Tuesday, which seems likely, Rowett will need to find a way to replace what he offers in an attacking sense.

He’s not been able to do that so far.