2 things Darren Moore needs to weigh up following Sheffield Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with AFC Wimbledon

Sheffield Wednesday dropped two points as they blew a 2-0 lead to draw with AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

The result means the Owls have failed to move into the play-off places and it hugely frustrated boss Darren Moore after his team had put themselves in a commanding position in the game.

A Lee Gregory brace, the second of which was a 61st minute penalty, appeared to have won them the game, but the hosts responded well and picked up a point.

The manner of the draw has increased the pressure on the boss, with some Wednesday fans unhappy at how it played out. And, here we look at TWO things Moore will be weighing up ahead of the trip to Cambridge tomorrow…

His own substitutions during games

The first thing the boss will be doing is analysing his own decisions, and he may feel that he made a few mistakes last time out.

To make one substitution was strange, particularly as you could see late on the way the game was going, yet he chose not to freshen it up. This isn’t the first time fans will point the finger at Moore for his in-game choices and he may decide to change his approach moving forward.

Whether that’s being more proactive or making braver decisions, he could be influencing the game more with his subs.

The goalkeeping situation

It will be very interesting to see who starts in goal tomorrow, with Bailey Peacock-Farrell having had to settle for a place on the bench at Plough Lane.

The Northern Ireland international was signed to be the number one but he had made mistakes prior to playing for his country, and whilst Joe Wildsmith conceded two, he wasn’t to blame.

So, it will be interesting to see who is the number one tomorrow.