2 things Darren Moore needs to weigh up ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s clash with AFC Wimbledon

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to build upon their recent 1-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers when they travel to the Cherry Red Records Stadium to face AFC Wimbledon.

Expectations are understandably high at Hillsborough this season, with the club’s ever expectant fan base sure to be viewing anything less than promotion this term as a failure.

And it’s fair to say that Darren Moore and his players have started well in their quest to achieve that long term goal, with the Owls currently sitting in ninth place – just one point off the play-off places – heading into the weekend.

Wimbledon are sure to prove to be a tough opposition to face this Saturday, with the Dons having already recorded impressive results against the likes of Oxford United and Ipswich Town this season.

Here, we take a look at TWO things that Darren Moore needs to weigh up ahead of the game this weekend…

Olamide Shodipo to come in?

Moore may want to call on the services of the winger for this game, as he looks to cope with the various injuries that the club have encountered of late.

The injury to Sam Hutchinson could see the Owls change to a four at the back for this game, meaning that they could do with another body in midfield.

In addition to making the change for structural purposes, bringing in a player of Shodipo’s pace should trouble a Wimbledon backline who tend to leave themselves open down the flanks when they are caught in possession.

The loanee is certainly the type of player who can make the most of these opportunities and he would pose a different kind of threat to that of Wednesday’s other forward players.

Wildsmith to continue in goal?

Joe Wildsmith performed well last weekend to earn his side all three points and a clean sheet against Bolton and is pushing hard to hold onto his spot ahead of the club’s regular number one Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

The latter of the two has faced scrutiny in recent weeks because of his mistake against Ipswich Town and is now under increasing pressure to up his game for the Owls.

Wildsmith is a player who has had to wait patiently for his opportunity under Moore and would surely be hard done by if we were to be dropped for this weekend’s game.

It is certainly a tough call for the manager but at the same time it’s a good problem to have.