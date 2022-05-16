2 tackles per game: Should Nottingham Forest step up their pursuit of 29-year-old this summer?

Despite the fact that the club’s future in terms of what division they will participating in later this year remains unclear due to the fact that they are looking to navigate their way through the play-offs, Nottingham Forest have already been linked with moves for a number of players.

One of the individuals who has been touted with a possible return to the City Ground this summer is Cyrus Christie.

A report from Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (14/05, 12:30) suggested that Christie has been included on a list of potential new recruits.

The right-back, who is set to become a free-agent this summer if Fulham opt against offering him a new contract, spent the second half of the 2021/22 season on loan at Swansea City.

Here, using data gathered from SofaScore, we have decided to take a closer look at Christie’s statistics from his time with Swansea and assess whether Forest should step up their pursuit for him this summer…

After sealing a temporary switch to the Swansea.com Stadium in January, Christie went on to produce some promising performances for the club as he recorded a respectable average SofaScore match rating of 6.74 in the second-tier.

The 29-year-old featured on 23 occasions for the Jacks at this level and managed to make 2 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game.

Christie also did not produce a single error that directly led to a goal as he illustrated that he is still more than capable of competing in the Championship.

Whereas Christie will need to replicate, or even exceed these aforementioned figures in order to make a difference in the top-flight, the defender could prove to be a valuable addition to Forest’s squad.

1 of 26 Braian Ojeda Fee Free

The Republic of Ireland international was a useful attacking outlet for Swansea as he scored three goals and provided four assists for his team-mates.

Considering that Forest head coach Steve Cooper wants all of his players to be confident whilst in possession of the ball, Christie will need to make some improvements in this particular area as he only registered a pass success rate of 78% last season.

Christie won four ground duels per game for Swansea in the Championship as he showed a willingness to engage with his opponents.

With Djed Spence set to return to Middlesbrough later this month, Christie could be the ideal player to help fill the void left by the 21-year-old.

However, any potential deal will almost certainly hinge on whether Forest secure promotion to the Premier League as the defender will unquestionably have a better chance of featuring regularly in the second-tier next season.