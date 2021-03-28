2 Swindon Town players who will surely be eyeing a summer exit from the County Ground

Swindon Town will be hoping that the summer sees them preparing for another season in League One and not life back in the fourth tier.

Back-to-back wins have helped the Wiltshire club move a point above the drop zone but there’s plenty of football still to be played.

League One survival will be the Swindon players’ main focus but there may be a few that are weighing up a move away from the club when 2020/21 is done.

With that in mind, we’ve highlighted two Swindon Town players who will surely be eyeing a summer exit from the County Ground…

Scott Twine

After impressing on loan at Newport County in the first half of 2020/21, there was a fair bit of interest in Twine back in January and it would be no surprise to see that reignited in the summer.

The 21-year-old playmaker may well feel that it’s the right time to leave Swindon and you feel he deserves to be playing in a top half League One side at the very least.

Twine’s contract is set to expire in the summer, which means he would be free to walk away and pursue his career elsewhere.

Given what we’ve seen from him this season and the reports in January, he’s unlikely to be short of suitors with Reading, Brentford, QPR, Bournemouth, and Luton linked previously.

Leaving the County Ground has to be something he’s weighing up.

Hallam Hope

Another player whose contract is set to expire in the summer, Hope may well be considering his options with the prospect of relegation back to League Two still a very real threat.

The Everton academy graduate only joined Swindon last January but his expiring contract means he does have a fair bit of flexibility concerning his future.

At 27, the forward should be approaching his peak and will likely want to be playing at a level above the fourth tier, should Swindon get relegated then he would need to leave the County Ground to ensure he can do that.

Hope could be one to watch when the window opens.