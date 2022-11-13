2 Swansea City youngsters who could do with a loan move in January

Swansea City are firmly in the hunt for a place in the playoffs as they look to build on a steady first season under Russell Martin.

A full pre-season under Martin is paying dividends for the Swans as they look to push for promotion from the Championship this season.

An attractive style of play is getting the best out of several individuals and seems to be suiting several youngsters who are flourishing under the former MK Dons manager.

The likes of Ben Cabango, Joel Latibeaudiere and Oliver Cooper have all stepped up this season and become key players for the Swans. That adds to the mix of young signings Nathan Wood, Matthew Sorinola and Luke Cundle all performing consistently well which will no doubt please many at the Swansea.Com Stadium.

It is however a small squad and injuries to key players could easily derail their season with a lack of experience and depth needing to be addressed in the summer.

That could pave the way for the younger fringe players to be allowed first-team experience elsewhere and with the success of the likes of Morgan Whittaker and Kyle Joseph, it may make sense to allow one or two to leave in January.

With that in mind, here are two Swansea youngsters who could do with a loan move in January.

Liam Cullen

Cullen has been on the fringes of the Swansea City team for what feels like years. At 23, he just about still fits in the category of youngster but given his lack of game time this season, he should be thinking about moving on for more experience.

With just six substitute appearances under his belt so far this season, Cullen needs the opportunity to go out and get regular game time to show exactly what he can do.

He struggled last season at Lincoln City but that shouldn’t out other suitors off given their struggles last season. Both Steve Cooper and Russell Martin have kept him around the first team in recent years, so there’s clearly talent there, he just needs an opportunity to thrive.

Nathanael Ogbeta

The 21-year-old has struggled to make the first team under Russell Martin after signing in January. He’s made just one appearance so far this season in the League Cup and is player who needs first team football.

He’s been capped at youth level for England and was on the books at for ten years Manchester City before moving to Shrewsbury where he flourished in Shropshire before moving to Swansea.

He made 58 appearances for the Shrews and needs regular first team football to help him develop. With the likes of Nathan Wood and Ben Cabango ahead of him, he will certainly be itching to get playing.