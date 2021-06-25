2 Swansea City youngsters we could see breakthrough in the 2021/22 season

Next season is going to a huge one for Swansea City and they will be needing to once again rebuild and go again after missing out on promotion to the Premier League.

Preparations for next season will not have been helped by the speculation surrounding Steve Cooper’s future at the Liberty Stadium and the rumours circulating around the futures of key players such as midfielder Matt Grimes.

However, the Swans will still need to conduct the right business in the transfer market amongst all of that to be successful next term.

Swansea have had success with some of their young and talented players coming through in recent seasons and Ben Cabango was an excellent performer for them in the Championship last term in particular.

With the likes of Freddie Woodman, Marc Guehi and Andre Ayew having already left the club, it will be important that they continue to bring players through into the first-team next season.

With that in mind, here we take a look at TWO Swansea youngsters who might make the breakthrough into the first-team next season…

Ollie Cooper

One Swansea player who looks like he could be ready to make a real breakthrough into the first-team squad next season is Ollie Cooper. The 21-year-old was handed chances to impress for the Swans last term and he managed to make three appearances in the Championship.

Cooper really showed what he could potentially bring to the table with his cameo from the bench in the Swans’ 5-1 thrashing of Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup back in January.

The attacking midfielder managed to fire in his first goal for the club and also showed some nice touches and little flashes of what he can offer in his 24 minutes of action.

Swansea will need to find some attacking creativity and extra goals from their midfield next season with them having lost Connor Hourihane from his loan spell. Cooper could be a player that has the potential to come into the side and offer some of those qualities if he is given an extended run in the side.

Swansea City quiz: One question about every player in the Swans’ first-team – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 6 How old is Ryan Bennett? 29 30 31 32

Brandon Cooper

The second talented young Swansea player that could well make a breakthrough into the side next season is defender Brandon Cooper.

The 21-year-old was sent out on loan for the first half of last term to League Two Newport County and he enjoyed an impressive few months going on to make 19 appearances and help the Welsh club record six clean sheets.

Cooper returned to Swansea in the winter to try and compete for game time in the Championship, and although he was not able to force his way into the side he made an impression on Steve Cooper. He was handed the chance to make his league debut for the Swans in their 2-1 win against Derby County in May.

The defender did suffer an ankle injury in training that kept him sidelined until the end of last term. However, if he has recovered in time for next term then the loss of Guehi from the defence means that there might well be chances for him to come into the line-up. It would then be up to Cooper to show what he can do.