2 Swansea City wonderkids we could see emerge and save the club a lot of money this summer

For a long time this season, it looked as though Swansea City were going to be battling for automatic promotion all season – but results have recently fell off and not even getting in the play-offs is now a distinct possibility.

Should promotion not be achieved this season, then changes may be afoot within the Swans squad, especially with the likes of Andre Ayew on big money being out of contract and may potential move on to pastures new.

If there’s one thing Steve Cooper is good at doing though, it’s using young players to his advantage, and he’s got form for it having coached England at youth levels.

The likes of Ben Cabango and Liam Cullen have come into the first-team under his management and there could be more to come from the development system in the near future.

Let’s look at two potential stars who could make their breakthrough at the Liberty Stadium next season.

Rio Campbell

On the books of Chelsea and Tottenham as a younger child, Campbell left Watford’s youth set-up and subsequently penned a deal with Swansea last year for two-and-a-half years, showing that they had confidence that they could turn the winger into a good professional.

He has been a regular for the under-18 team this season, scoring twice and his performances have led to a call-up to the under-23 squad for the 18-year-old.

Campbell is also versatile as he can also play as a striker, so he could give Cooper some real options next season if the budgets are tight and he decides to promote some youth.

Ali Al-Hamadi

Al-Hamadi has had a very different life than many to get to the Swans, having moved from a very early age from Iraq to Liverpool in the early 2000’s.

The striker was at Tranmere Rovers from a young age but he turned down a professional deal at the club in 2018 to join Swansea’s youth squad.

His two-year scholarship was successful and he earned himself a pro contract last summer, and he’s continued to score goals in the under-23 squad – recently netting a hat-trick against Charlton Athletic.

It remains to be seen if Al-Hamadi will get an extension to his current contract, but it looks like he’s a natural goalscorer and he could compete with fellow young striker Liam Cullen in the senior setup next season for a place if the club has belief in him.