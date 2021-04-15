2 Swansea City players who you’d imagine will want to leave the Liberty Stadium this summer for pastures new

Swansea City look to have got their mojo back, having ended their four-game winless run by earning consecutive victories against Millwall and Sheffield Wednesday.

Steve Cooper’s side are on course to reach the play-offs for the second time in two seasons but will be hoping to go further than last time around.

Whatever happens, you feel it could be a busy summer for the Swans – as they’ll either be preparing for life in the Premier League or another promotion push.

As with all summer windows, there are likely to be departures as well as new arrivals and with that in mind, we’ve highlighted two players who you’d imagine will want to leave the Liberty Stadium this summer for pastures new…

Kieron Freeman

When the right-back signed from Swindon Town in February, just a month after he’d left Sheffield United to sign for the Robins, he will have been hoping that a fresh start at the Liberty Stadium would bring new opportunities.

That hasn’t been the case and Freeman has played just 24 minutes of football for the Swans, coming on as a substitute in their FA Cup tie against Manchester City, with the majority of his time at the club spent on the bench.

Having spent his last few seasons out of favour at Sheffield United, you feel the Wales international will be keen to leave Swansea when his contract expires in the summer and head to pastures new in search of regular game time.

Ben Hamer

It seems strange to include another winter arrival on this list but the truth is that just like Freeman, Hamer has been starved of opportunities during his time with the Swans so far.

The goalkeeper is 33 now and may feel that his future is better served somewhere that he is guaranteed a chance to play.

Having spent long periods playing second fiddle to other keepers, you’d understand if the Englishman – who is yet to feature for the Swans – was keen to leave the Liberty Stadium this summer.