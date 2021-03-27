2 Swansea City players who will surely be eyeing a summer exit from the Liberty Stadium

Swansea City are one of four teams that you could safely say are vying for the two automatic promotion spots to get to the Premier League, along with league leaders Norwich City, Watford and Brentford.

The Swans have not been in the top flight since relegation in 2018, but Steve Cooper’s arrival last season to follow on from Graham Potter’s work has meant the club have been in-and-around the promotion places for the last 18 months.

If promotion is secured by Swansea, that obviously has a big impact on their squad plans for next season but there may already be a few players that have their eye on departing the Liberty Stadium this summer regardless of what league they are in.

Let’s look at two of those players who could very well depart the Welsh club at the end of the season.

Wayne Routledge

A player with lots of experience, Routledge is 36 years old now and with just eight Championship games under his belt this season – all from the bench – it would be no surprise if the winger was to depart at the end of the season.

Not only is his contract expiring, but Routledge may feel as though he still has at least a season left as a regular player at whatever level he sees fit – football is a short career and he will be wanting to make the most out of it.

That’s why the former Tottenham and Newcastle man will no doubt be heading for the exit door come the end of his current deal, and he could do something for a lower-end Championship team or a top League One side.

The ultimate Swansea City shirt sponsor quiz: Can you get 18/18?

1 of 18 Action were the first-ever sponsors of a Swansea City shirt – True or false? True False

Yan Dhanda

There’s no doubting that Dhanda has potential, but he’s in an out of Steve Cooper’s line-up and has made just 13 starts in the league this season.

The 22-year-old’s chances of playing would get drastically slimmer should the club be promoted to the Premier League, and despite not being a regular player at Swansea, Dhanda was lined-up by a number of clubs according to the Daily Mail, including Leeds United, RB Leipzig and Marseille.

You can’t exactly see Dhanda going into any of those clubs and being a force to be reckoned with, and he definitely needs a lot more development before he’s a top flight player, but maybe that speculation from January will be on his mind at the end of the season.