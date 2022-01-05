2 Swansea City players who may be eyeing an exit from the club this month

Russell Martin is expecting a busy transfer window at Swansea City as he looks to make his own mark on the team.

The new boss has enjoyed a decent start to life in charge of the Welsh side, with fans understanding that arriving so late in the summer wasn’t ideal in terms of building the squad.

Therefore, this is seen as an important window for the Swans as they look to bring in new recruits that can play the way Martin wants.

Whilst the focus from the support may be on incomings, there will also be outgoings as they look to balance up the squad. And, here we look at TWO players who could be on the move before the window shuts…

Jay Fulton

The midfielder is not really in the picture under Martin and it has been suggested that he could be on the move.

With Fulton struggling to make the match day squad, he would certainly benefit from a transfer away and you would expect that there will be a lot of interest in the Scotsman as he has done well at this level in the past.

Yan Dhanda

It’s a similar story for Dhanda, with the attacking midfielder having only featured in three games this season in the league.

He is another who doesn’t make the squad most weeks and will surely welcome the chance to try and play regularly elsewhere, as he has shown that he does have talent but the reality is that Swansea have several options ahead of him right now.

So, a switch feels inevitable and it will suit all parties if it’s sorted this month.