2 Swansea City players who may already be eyeing a January exit

On the whole, it has been a rather frustrating start to the Championship season for Swansea City.

Despite a much needed 3-0 win over Hull City in the final game before the international break, Russell Martin’s side have largely struggled to get going this season.

Indeed, they still only sit 16th in the second-tier standings, with 12 points from their ten league games so far, and that is something that may have certain players considering their positions at the club.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two players who could already be eyeing moves away from Swansea in January, right here.

Michael Obafemi

An impressive debut campaign with Swansea last season brought 12 goals in 32 games for Obafemi, and with it, a fair amount of interest from elsewhere, with Burnley reported to have made several bids for him in the transfer window.

In response to that speculation, Martin elected to drop the striker from his side for a period, indicating that the Republic of Ireland international was not in the right frame of mind to be playing for the club.

That does seem to suggest that Obafemi may have had his head turned by that interest in him, and given Burnley’s stronger start to the season than Swansea’s, that could make the prospect of a move to Turf Moor appealing for him again come January.

Can you get 26/26 on this Swansea City trivia quiz?

1 of 26 In what year were Swansea City formed? 1912 1922 1932 1942

Joel Piroe

Another striker who was the subject of speculation over the course of the summer transfer window after an outstanding first campaign with Swansea last season, is Joel Piroe.

Joining from PSV Eindhoven, the Dutchman scored 22 goals in 45 league games last season, and already has four more to his name in the current campaign, the sort of form that does feel like it ought to be attracting attention from elsewhere.

Indeed, Martin revealed back in May that the 23-year-old’s agents will not discuss a new contract for Piroe with Swansea, which does seem to suggest that he is keen to keep his options open, a situation that may only open up the possibility of a move even further as his contract – which expires in 2024 – continues to run down.