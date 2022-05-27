2 Swansea City players who face an uncertain few weeks ahead

Russell Martin’s first season with Swansea City was ultimately transitional.

Following Steve Cooper’s departure last year, expectations were lowered having only barely missed out on promotion back to the Premier League.

A play-off qualification could not be matched for a second season in a row as the Welsh side finished 15th in the Championship table.

However a promising end to the campaign has raised optimism ahead of the new season, with hopes that the team can now challenge at the top of the division once again.

Here, we look at two Swansea City players who face an uncertain few weeks ahead…

Flynn Downes

The midfielder was linked with a move to Leeds United earlier in the year and that move could yet still come to pass.

Downes has performed well in Martin’s side and those performances have caught the attention of Premier League clubs.

If Leeds do come in with an offer it will surely take a sizable fee for Swansea to part ways with the 23-year old.

But that does mean his future with the club remains uncertain until a decision is made on whether the player will catch any big-name suitors this window.

Joel Piroe

The 22-year old has recently turned down the chance to negotiate a new contract with Swansea, with his current one set to expire in 2024.

The striker signed for the club in 2021 from PSV Eindhoven, but has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Leicester City were reportedly targeting the forward for a move, but no contact has yet been made over any potential deal.

Swansea fans will be hoping Piroe remains at the club, but his performances have caught the attention of Premier League sides which could spell the end of his stint in South Wales.