2 Swansea City players who could really do with a loan move away in January

Swansea City have had an impressive couple of weeks as Russell Martin’s side have moved into the play-off places.

The Championship team currently sit 6th in the table having won their last four games in a row.

Five victories from their last six have propelled the team into promotion contention after a slow start to the campaign.

But preparations will already be underway for potential transfer business in the January market.

Here are two players at the club who could really do with a loan move away from the Swansea.com Stadium at the turn of the year…

Cameron Congreve

The 18-year old has made five league appearances from 13 games so far this season.

Four of those came off the bench, as he earned his first league start in the team’s 2-1 loss to Middlesbrough in August.

He has not played for the team since that defeat, albeit earning another start previously in the side’s 202 draw with Oxford United in the League Cup first round.

Getting a move out on loan may help him gain greater experience which would help him to continue his development.

While being in the first team squad will benefit him, nothing quite compares with consistent game time, even if it comes at a lower level, so seeking a temporary exit in January may make a lot of sense for the Welshman.

Joshua Thomas

Thomas has yet to feature for Swansea despite making it into the first team squad on occasion.

The forward recently turned 20 and will be looking to earn some game time sooner rather than later.

With that not coming under Martin as yet, perhaps a temporary exit in January would seriously help his chances of breaking into the manager’s plans.

Taking the step down to League One or League Two would be a great chance for him to prove what he is capable of.