2 Swansea City players who could leave the club before the 31st August transfer deadline

Swansea City began their 2021/22 Championship campaign with a 2-1 defeat at Blackburn Rovers, with the players clearly needing time to adjust to Russell Martin’s possession based style of play.

It is exciting times though at the Liberty Stadium with the progressive new manager pulling off an impressive 3-0 victory at Reading in the League Cup first round, as the Swans look to backup their play-off final appearance last term.

With the change in style of play comes changes on the pitch, as without much pre-season preparation at all Martin will look to recruit players that he feels are best to carry out his footballing philosophy. Flynn Downes recently arrived from Ipswich Town with that in mind, having a knock on effect on the rest of the squad.

The Swans host newly relegated Sheffield United this weekend with the need for results intensifying week by week and the transfer deadline drawing closer.

Here, we look at two players who could depart the Liberty Stadium before the window is out…

Matt Grimes

The Swansea captain has been linked with a move away from the Liberty Stadium for much of the summer, having put together a consistently excellent 2020/21 campaign, missing out on promotion to the Premier League so narrowly. Martin expressed his desire for Grimes to stay put in a recent interview with Wales Online.

The cultured ball playing midfielder has come on leaps and bounds since the Swans’ relegation to the Championship, making a central midfield role his own and taking up leadership responsibilities. His services would be a crippling loss for Martin, they may have to recruit more than one player to replace what he brings to the team.

Jamal Lowe

Lowe is Swansea’s live wire in attack and is being tracked by Anderlecht, according to our sources at Football League World . The versatile forward scored 14 goals last season, learning on the job operating as a central striker. Joel Piroe opened his account for the club in the win at Reading but Lowe is another player that would be sorely missed in South Wales.

It feels like the pair either both stay with Martin’s powers of persuasion or they both leave to new challenges. The project at Anderlecht is unique and they have more financial muscle than the Swans but if these two believe in Martin’s methods, they may be inclined to stay put for at least another year.

