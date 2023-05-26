Swansea City are set to part ways with a number of players next month when their respective contracts expire.

As confirmed by the Swans' official website last week, Ryan Manning, Kyle Naughton and Joel Latibeaudiere are all set to leave the club.

Ryan Manning headlines Swansea retained list

Manning's departure is unquestionably a blow for Swansea as his performances during the 2022/23 campaign resulted in him being named as the Supporters' Player of the Year.

The full-back managed to find the back of the net on five occasions in 43 Championship appearances and also provided 10 assists for his team-mates.

With the transfer window set to open soon, Swansea will be on the lookout for a replacement for Manning.

Who else could leave Swansea City this summer?

The Welsh outfit may also have to brace themselves for interest from elsewhere in some of the key members of their squad.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two Swansea players who could follow Manning out the exit door.

Nathan Wood

Swansea may find it difficult to retain the services of Nathan Wood in the upcoming window.

According to a report from journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are both monitoring the defender's situation closely.

While Swansea are trying to convince Wood to extend his contract, he may be tempted to seal a switch to one of these aforementioned clubs due to their Premier League status.

The Swans will be in line to receive a reasonable fee for the centre-back as his current deal runs until 2024.

During the 2022/23 campaign, Wood represented Swansea on 40 occasions in the Championship, and also featured for the club in the FA Cup and the League Cup.

Will Joel Piroe leave Swansea this summer?

Another player who could potentially leave Swansea in the coming months is Joel Piroe.

As revealed exclusively by Football League World, Burnley, Middlesbrough, Norwich City and Rangers are all keeping tabs on Piroe.

Burnley will be able to provide Piroe with the opportunity to test himself in the Premier League, while Rangers can offer the forward the chance of playing in a European competition next season.

When you consider that Piroe has provided 49 direct goal contributions in the Championship for Swansea since sealing a switch to the club in 2021, they will be desperate to retain his services.

However, with Piroe already attracting a significant amount of interest from elsewhere, the Swans may have to start to prepare for life without the forward.