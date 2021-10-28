2 Swansea City players who could be subject to January transfer interest and why

We are now 14 games into the Championship season and it now appears that Russell Martin has found that winning formula finally at Swansea City.

It was never going to be easy stepping into Steve Cooper’s shoes after he delivered the Welsh club back-to-back play-off campaigns and took them to within 90 minutes of the Premier League once again just a few months ago, but both parties moved on and Martin was the man tasked with holding up the high standards.

Martin won just one of his first eight matches in the league in charge but he’s since achieved victories over Huddersfield and then bigger ones over Cardiff City and West Brom which have showed that his philosophy is being bought into.

Even though it’s only the end of October though, 2022 is fast approaching which means the mid-season transfer window will be upon us all quicker than you may think – let’s look at two Swans players who may attract interest as we head towards a new year.

Matt Grimes

Interest in Grimes is not something that Swansea fans want but it’s pretty inevitable given his contract situation.

Steve Cooper was expecting the club captain to depart over the summer and that is one of the reasons as to why he departed as head coach due to the fact it looked like his best players were going to be taken away from him.

Interest mounted in the midfielder and bids came from a Championship rival in Fulham, but the transfer deadline hit and Grimes remained a player at the Liberty Stadium.

As of now though a contract extension hasn’t been signed and if it still hasn’t by January 1, then teams from Scotland and overseas can approach the 26-year-old on a pre-contract agreement.

There will almost certainly be bids as well from low-end Premier League clubs and it will be up to Swansea if they want to entertain them or keep Grimes until the end of the season where he could depart for absolutely nothing.

Yan Dhanda

Dhanda arrived at the Liberty Stadium in 2018 from Liverpool as a player who had quite a bit of potential, but he could just never make his breakthrough at Anfield.

The attacking midfielder showed some promise in the 2019-20 season with three Championship goals in 16 matches, but he was never really a regular under Cooper in the following season as he made 26 league appearance but more often than not from the bench.

Dhanda has not appeared so far this season and surprisingly in January 2021 he was linked to clubs much bigger than Swansea – Leeds United, Marseille, Atalanta and RB Leipzig were all reported to be interested but nothing happened in that respect.

He will have a hard time breaking into Martin’s plans now though due to the arrival of Olivier Ntcham and the form of Jamie Paterson and with his contract also up this coming summer, there could be teams interested in a cut-price deal for the Birmingham-born man.