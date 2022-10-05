2 Swansea City dilemmas facing Russell Martin ahead of Watford tonight

Swansea City will be looking to back up their recent victory over West Bromwich Albion by securing a positive result in their showdown with Watford this evening.

The Jacks managed to secure all three points in their showdown with the Baggies last weekend thanks to goals from Matthew Sorinola, Olivier Ntcham and Michael Obafemi.

Currently 12th in the Championship standings, Swansea know that they will need to be firing on all cylinders in order to have a chance of picking up a win at Vicarage Road.

Having witnessed his side’s performance against West Brom, it will be interesting to see whether Swansea head coach Russell Martin opts to make any significant alterations to the club’s starting eleven for tonight’s clash.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two Swansea dilemmas Martin is facing ahead of this fixture…

Should Obafemi return to the club’s starting eleven?

Deployed as a substitute in Saturday’s triumph over West Brom, Obafemi scored what turned out to be the winning goal in this fixture as he fired an effort past goalkeeper David Button.

The forward has not started a league fixture since being linked with a move to Burnley on transfer deadline day.

Given that Martin recently suggested that the forward is now in the right frame of mind to represent Swansea again, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he is given the nod to feature tonight.

Unlikely to drop top-scorer Joel Piroe, Martin may decide to tweak Swansea’s formation in order to include Obafemi in his starting eleven.

Will Ntcham be handed another opportunity to impress?

Another player who will be pushing for a place in Swansea’s side in Ntcham who was also utilised as a substitute against West Brom.

As well as scoring for Swansea in this fixture, Ntcham also set up Obafemi’s winning goal as he produced a superb cameo display.

Quiz: Did Swansea City win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 Anfield W D L

Having recorded an impressive WhoScored match rating of 8.21 at The Hawthorns, it would be somewhat of a shock if the midfielder isn’t selected to start against Watford.

Ntcham could potentially be drafted in as a replacement for Jay Fulton who was deployed in a more advanced central role in last Saturday’s game by Martin.