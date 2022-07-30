2 Swansea City dilemmas facing Russell Martin ahead of Rotherham clash

Swansea City begin their 2022/23 Championship campaign on Saturday afternoon, with a trip to the New York Stadium to face newly promoted Rotherham United.

Russell Martin’s side go into the new campaign looking to build on a 15th place in the second-tier last season, that arguably ended more promisingly than it started.

With their hosts yet to get the chance to find their feet at this level, this could be an opportunity for the Swans to make a strong start to the campaign.

However, there are still issues they will need to negotiate if they are to claim all three points in Yorkshire, and here, we’ve taken a look at two dilemmas facing Swansea ahead of that game, right here.

Joel Piroe

Ordinarily, Joel Piroe would be a no brainer to start in a game such as this, following his outstanding debut campaign for Swansea last season that saw him score 22 Championship goals.

However, the striker’s future has been shrouded by speculation this summer, amid claims of interest from Brighton, and the suggestion that Piroe will not hold contract talks with the club over a new deal, due to his desire to play in the Premier League.

That may lead to some questions over whether Piroe is in the right mindset to play in a game such as this, when he may be focused on a possible move elsewhere, meaning the decision over whether or not to select the striker is a more difficult call for Martin, than it would ordinarily be.

Defensive debuts

Another decision Martin will have to make, comes about how many of his new signings to give debuts to against the Millers, particularly in defence.

Centre backs Harry Darling and Nathan Wood, as well as left-back Matthew Sorinola, are all available to make their first competitive appearances for Swansea this afternoon, having joined the club earlier this summer.

There may however, be some concern for Martin about whether those additions, which would make up a significant portion of his backline, have had enough time to gel and develop as a unit, something which could lead to opportunities for Rotherham if they are not all on the same wavelength just yet.