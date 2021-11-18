2 Sunderland youngsters who look set for a very bright future in the game

Sunderland have had a tough few weeks or so in the league, with the team outside the play-off places ahead of their weekend clash with Ipswich.

If the Black Cats don’t win promotion, Lee Johnson will be judged as a failure, such is the expectancy at the Stadium of Light. Some are already questioning the manager, who needs to get results quickly to get the team back on track.

However, whilst his tactical approach and substitutions are up for debate, one positive is the fact that he has given chances to younger players.

Teenage duo Callum Doyle and Dennis Cirkin have come in and made an impact, with Dan Neil promoted from the academy to play an important role. The emergence of the latter has demonstrated once again that Sunderland have quality coming through the ranks and here we look at TWO youngsters who could have a bright future in the game…

Stephen Wearne

The 20-year-old has been one of the outstanding performers in the U23s this season, with his form in pre-season also catching the eye.

An attacking midfielder, Wearne is a classy player who is capable of beating his man and has an eye for a pass. Of course, he still has areas of his game to improve but the youngster is the type of individual who could flourish with better players.

Competition for places is fierce at Sunderland but Wearne has the potential to make a big impact moving forward.

Will Harris

Undoubtedly the success story of the U23s this season, Harris has been ruthless in front of goal.

The number nine is a throwback striker who finds space in the box and is a natural finisher, qualities which will appeal to all clubs.

The challenge for the 21-year-old is to improve his all-round game but his goal return shows Sunderland have a talent on their books.