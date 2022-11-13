2 Sunderland youngsters who could do with a loan move in January

With the Championship on pause for the World Cup following this weekend’s action, thoughts at Sunderland and across the division are likely already turning to action getting back underway at the beginning of December.

That will, though, of course, be less than a month prior to the January transfer window, and so clubs must already be thinking about where they might improve their squads come 2023, or who they could potentially offload during that month.

With that in mind, here at FLW, we’ve been looking at each club in the Championship and identifying two players that could benefit from a temporary switch from their clubs.

With that in mind, here are two Sunderland youngsters who could do with a loan move away in January.

Michael Spellman

Michael Spellman could be one Sunderland youngster that could perhaps benefit from a loan deal away from the club in January.

The 20-year-old made his senior debut for the club in the EFL Cup earlier this season, coming on as a substitute for ten minutes in Sunderland’s 2-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Given that the winger has never been out on loan, and doesn’t look like getting a shot at further first team action any time soon, you do feel it is time for the club to consider a temporary switch to give the player more experience.

He has three assists for Sunderland’s under-21 side this season and a loan deal to the National League or above could be a good taste of senior mens football for the youngster for his first loan.

Harrison Sohna

Another youngster on the books at Sunderland that could perhaps do with a loan move away is Harrison Sohna.

The 20-year-old central midfielder has made four first team appearances for Sunderland, three in the EFL Trophy last season, and once in the EFL Cup this campaign.

Like Spellman above, Sohna has no experience of senior men’s football outside of those matches and a single appearance for Aston Villa in the FA Cup in 2020/21.

As such, and given he is now 20, you do feel he could benefit from going out temporarily and getting that experience of regular mens football if he wants to challenge for a place in Tony Mowbray’s squad.