Highlights Ipswich Town proved to be a tough opponent for Sunderland, defeating them 2-1 on the Championship's opening day, while they were also knocked out of the EFL Cup on penalties by Crewe on Tuesday night.

Sunderland could look to start Danny Batth in place of Luke O'Nien at centre-back against Preston North End.

Alex Pritchard may replace Luis Hemir up front after impressing v Crewe.

Despite Ipswich Town being a newly-promoted side, they look a tough proposition for most sides this upcoming season, something that Sunderland found out on the Championship's opening day.

Even in front of their own fans at the Stadium of Light, the Black Cats were unable to take the victory, with the away side instead taking all three points with a 2-1 away victory.

The result highlighted some issues for Tony Mowbray to deal with ahead of this weekend's Championship clash with Preston North End.

However, another defeat on penalties in the EFL Cup at the hands of Crewe Alexandra, again at the Stadium of Light, certainly won't help morale.

With that being said, the trip to Preston is only a few days away, and having got some minutes into certain players via the cup tie, there could be some tweaks made ahead of the weekend.

Below, we have discussed two potential Sunderland tweaks Mowbray could consider making to his XI.

Will Danny Batth start at centre-back?

Having lined up with a central defensive pairing of Daniel Ballard and Luke O'Nien at the weekend in the Ipswich defeat, this is certainly one area Mowbray could look at tweaking ahead of the Preston clash.

As good as O'Nien is at being versatile and filling in when needed, as The Northern Echo noted in their match ratings for the Portman Road defeat, O'Nien struggled positionally on occasion during the defeat.

This could be remedied by bringing in a natural centre-half.

Yes, there is plenty of speculation over his future at present, but the defender is experienced enough to cope with that and did play in that cup clash last night.

As such, Mowbray could choose him once again for the XI to face Preston this weekend in an attempt to sure things up at the back slightly.

Should Alex Pritchard start up top?

Mowbray made it very clear that he wants the club to bring in a new striker as soon as possible when speaking to the media recently.

Luis Hemir, a young forward signed this summer, was given the start in the Ipswich clash and did not look as though he was quite ready to be starting games yet, and that it may take him a little while to get up to speed with the demands of Championship football.

With Ross Stewart still injured, though, there are very limited options.

After an impressive midweek performance, though, perhaps Mowbray could consider playing Alex Pritchard through the middle in the attack, just temporarily.

Pritchard was the best Sunderland player on the pitch in their EFL Cup defeat to Crewe - finishing with seven key passes and hitting the target with all four of his shots (Sofascore) and also filled in up front for the Black Cats at times last season, both as a lone attacker and in a front two.

The last time he did so, according to Transfermarkt, was away at home to Birmingham City back in April, with Sunderland running out 2-1 winners that day.

It's far from an ideal solution, but it may be a short-term one nevertheless, until the Black Cats get another striker in.