2 Sunderland selection dilemmas Tony Mowbray is facing ahead of Preston clash

Sunderland will be aiming to build upon their promising start to the season by securing a victory in their meeting with Preston North End tomorrow.

The Black Cats have managed to accumulate 15 points from their opening 10 league games and are currently fifth in the Championship standings.

Before the international break, Sunderland rescued a point in their showdown with Watford thanks to a late equaliser from Jewison Bennette.

Having witnessed his side’s performance at Vicarage Road, it will be interesting to see whether Black Cats manager Tony Mowbray opts to make any changes to the starting eleven on Saturday.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two Sunderland selection dilemmas that Mowbray is facing ahead of this fixture…

Will Bennette be handed a start?

Mowbray revealed yesterday in his pre-match press conference that Jewison Bennette is set to return to training today ahead of the club’s meeting with Preston.

Having recently bagged a brace for Costa Rica in their friendly with South Korea, the winger will be brimming with confidence heading into Sunderland’s clash with the Lilywhites.

If Bennette is deemed fit enough to start for the Black Cats tomorrow, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he is given the nod to feature by Mowbray.

By producing an eye-catching performance in front of the club’s supporters tomorrow, the 18-year-old will bolster his chances of claiming a regular spot in Sunderland’s side in the coming months.

Could Amad Diallo be given an opportunity to impress?

Amad Diallo will also be pushing for a place in Sunderland’s side after being deployed as a substitute in the club’s 2-2 draw with Watford earlier this month.

Signed on a season-long loan deal from Manchester United in the summer transfer window, Diallo has featured on three occasions for the Black Cats in the Championship this season.

Yet to score a goal or provide an assist for the club, the 20-year-old is clearly still adjusting to life in the second-tier.

A talented player, Diallo could potentially become an integral part of Mowbray’s plans for the remainder of the campaign if he starts to deliver the goods on a consistent basis at this level.

